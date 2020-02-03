A newly-released audit report shows a convicted fraudster didn't steal any public dollars when he was chief financial officer of Algoma Public Health.

But the report does suggest he was hired because the medical officer of health wanted to start a romantic relationship with him.

The forensic audit done was done by KPMG back in 2015, following the resignation of Dr. Kim Barker as Algoma's top doctor.

But the report was only released in the last few days following a lengthy court battle.

Auditors learned that Barker first met a man she knew as Shaun Rothberg at a dinner party in Toronto and the two began exchanging e-mails.

In examining the e-mails, auditors found the communication got increasingly personal.

The report says that in an interview with KPMG auditors, Dr. Barker says she did not have an intimate relationship with Rothberg, but hoped one would develop.

She told auditors that not disclosing the "nature of her relationship" with Rootenberg was a "complete lack of judgment."

She also told them that in the summer of 2013, she asked Sault Ste. Marie Police to do a background check on Shaun Rootenberg, which didn't turn up anything.

Auditors say though that by examining e-mails, Barker was aware that Rothberg's real name was Shaun Rootenberg by October 2013.

The report says that Rootenberg introduced Barker to Ron Hulse, who ran a consulting firm called Rhulse26.

Algoma Public Health hired him to help in the search for a new chief financial officer, plus provide someone to fill the job in the interim, which turned out to be Rootenberg.

He started in that position in November 2013 and oversaw the renewal of financial contracts and negotiated a transfer of the public health building from the City of Sault Ste. Marie.

Court battle to get report released

Auditors say they didn't find any evidence that Rootenberg provided extra payment to himself or accessed personal records at Algoma Public Health during his six months there.

KPMG did find that Rhulse26 consulting was paid $450 more per month than had originally been agreed, but there was no indication that this benefited Rootenberg.

Rootenberg refused to sit down with auditors for an interview.

His contract ended in the spring of 2014. A few months later, local Sault Ste. Marie news site Sootoday.com revealed Rootenberg's past convictions for fraud.

Barker resigned shortly after that came to light in 2015 and a forensic audit was ordered.

Sootoday.com filed a freedom of information request to obtain a copy of the report, which Algoma Public Health, as well as the mayor of Sault Ste. Marie wanted released to the public.

But Barker said the report was inaccurate and infringed upon her privacy, taking the matter to court, before finally being denied by the Supreme Court of Canada in December.