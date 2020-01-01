Algoma Power working to restore power to 1,200 customers on St. Joseph Island
Additional crews brought in to help repair damage after freezing rain from winter storm.
About 1,200 customers of Algoma Power Inc. have been without electricity for multiple days, after a recent winter storm cause problems for its power lines.
The affected homes are mostly on St. Joseph Island, but also parts of Echo Bay, Bruce Mines, Desbarats and Sault Ste. Marie.
The electricity company says the winter storm that blew through the region Sunday evening and Monday brought freezing rain.
The weight of that ice caused trees to come down on Algoma Power's lines, causing damage and the resulting outage.
Additional crews have been brought in to help restore power.
An estimated time for restoration is not known.
UPDATE: Additional crews have been brought in and we continue to restore as many customers out of power in our service territory as possible. Due to secondary damage from continuing falling limbs and trees, there is No ETA at this time. We thank you for your patience. ^pa—@APIpower
