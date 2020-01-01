Skip to Main Content
Algoma Power working to restore power to 1,200 customers on St. Joseph Island
Sudbury

About 1,200 customers of Algoma Power Inc. have been without electricity since a winter storm blew through the region Sunday evening and into Monday. The affected homes are mostly on St. Joseph Island, but also parts of Echo Bay, Bruce Mines, Desbarat and Sault Ste. Marie.

CBC News ·
The affected homes are mostly on St. Joseph Island, but also parts of Echo Bay, Bruce Mines, Desbarats and Sault Ste. Marie.

The electricity company says the winter storm that blew through the region Sunday evening and Monday brought freezing rain.

The weight of that ice caused trees to come down on Algoma Power's lines, causing damage and the resulting outage.

Additional crews have been brought in to help restore power.

An estimated time for restoration is not known.

