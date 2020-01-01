About 1,200 customers of Algoma Power Inc. have been without electricity for multiple days, after a recent winter storm cause problems for its power lines.

The affected homes are mostly on St. Joseph Island, but also parts of Echo Bay, Bruce Mines, Desbarats and Sault Ste. Marie.

The electricity company says the winter storm that blew through the region Sunday evening and Monday brought freezing rain.

The weight of that ice caused trees to come down on Algoma Power's lines, causing damage and the resulting outage.

Additional crews have been brought in to help restore power.

An estimated time for restoration is not known.