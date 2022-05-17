Health care a hot topic at Algoma-Manitoulin debate

Progressive Conservative candidate Cheryl Fort brought up health care quickly in her opening statement.

"We've invested historic amounts in the health care system," the Hornepayne mayor told the three dozen voters gathered for a debate at the Espanola Legion Monday night.

"The PC government inherited a health care system that was in shambles."

But she and the Ford government were the target of several questions from the audience, including a mother wondering why she has to go to Toronto to get specialized care for her daughter and a man wondering why the province has frozen the pay of some health care workers.

"It's really difficult to call someone a hero for two years and then restrict their ability to earn a fair wage," said Liberal candidate Tim Vine.

Hornepayne Mayor Cheryl Fort is running for the Progressive Conservatives in Algoma-Manitoulin. (Erik White/CBC)

The hospital administrator says COVID-19 has really highlighted the cracks in the health system, including a shortage of doctors and other health care professionals in the north.

"We had them before and they've become unignorable over the last two years," Vine told the crowd.

He also criticized the PC government for cuts to long-term care inspections that cost lives during the pandemic, while Fort said that long-term care has been "neglected by governments of all stripes" but is now being fixed by the Ford government.

Manitoulin Island hospital administrator Tim Vine is the Liberal candidate in Algoma-Manitoulin. (Erik White/CBC)

"I don't want to play that ping pong game," said incumbent New Democrat Michael Mantha, pointing to his two opponents.

"We need the right government that is willing to sit and speak and have a conversation."

Vine called the northern travel grant program, which reimburses people who have to travel for medical treatment, a "nightmare" and promised to "streamline" the process.

Mantha says the NDP would cut the paperwork that patients have to fill out for the travel grant, aim to get them their money back within 14 days and increase the amount on the cheque.

"The travel grant hasn't been adjusted in many, many, many years," he said.

"The price of gas has been adjusted however."

Michael Mantha has been the New Democrat MPP for Algoma-Manitoulin since 2011. (Erik White/CBC )

Fort says that in order to attract more health care professionals, Algoma-Manitoulin needs a more vibrant economy and more housing, both of which are key parts of the Conservative plan.

"We need to get out of opposition and onto the decision making table of the elected government," she said.

"And I'd like to be a voice at that table to ensure that our needs are met."

Mantha is seeking a fourth term at Queen's Park, winning the last election handily by a margin of 10,000 votes.

Green Party candidate Maria Legault, Ron Koski of the New Blue Party and Frederick Weening of the Ontario Party are also on the ballot in Algoma-Manitoulin for the June 2 election.