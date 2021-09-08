Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing candidates debate the best path to reconciliation
Anti-vaccine views of PPC candidate repeatedly corrected by opponents
One voter in M'Chigeeng is weighing the person versus the party in this election.
His question was one of many read to the candidates running in Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing during a virtual debate Wednesday night hosted by the Manitoulin Expositor newspaper.
He told Liberal candidate Duke Peltier that he respects the Wikwemikong chief and would love to vote for him, but is wary of the Liberals' history of "overselling and underperforming" on Indigneous and environmental issues.
The voter wondered if the "safe choice" is New Democrat Carol Hughes, who has represented the riding for the past 13 years.
"The opportunity here is to have an individual that understands what our issues are," said Peltier.
"I think that's what the missing piece has been within the Liberal Party."
"I did have to scratch my head when I saw Ogimaa Peltier run for the Liberals," said Hughes.
"Consecutive Liberal and Conservative governments have not stepped up to the plate"
Conservative candidate John Sagman also warned Indigenous voters about trusting the Liberal government to keep its promises.
"They'll be still stuck in neutral, there'll be lots of excuses," he said.
"It's just not acceptable what's been going on in northern Ontario."
In general, Peltier says the best way to address all of the problems facing northern Ontario is to elect more MPs whose party is in power.
"What can be expected is having a voice at the table. Having a voice within government," he said, adding that the Liberals have made much more progress on Indigenous issues than previous governments.
New Democrat incumbent Carol Hughes says she's gotten a lot done in opposition and said many of the riding's problems, especially those facing First Nations, are the fault of Liberal and Conservative governments.
"It's disappointing to hear this rhetoric," said Sagman.
"The NDP and Liberals have a coalition. Everyone knows it and it's gotten this country nowhere."
Green Party candidate Stephen Zimmermann stopped in mid-sentence at one point when he thought his Internet feed was frozen.
"Broadband internet is one of those things that should be an essential service," he said.
"I've been hearing promises and promises and promises for years about this. I don't have it. My neighbours don't have it. I'll believe it when I have it."
Zimmermann said he has similar feelings listening to the other parties talk about climate change.
"Every party has a plan. But will they actually do anything?" he said.
Christian Heritage candidate Clarence Baarda said that his party are the only ones focused on protecting the vulnerable and fighting for "justice for all."
Harry Jaaskelainen, the candidate for the People's Party of Canada, said his party would cut millions of dollars from foreign aid and invest in services for Indigenous communities.
"First Nations still don't have clean water and we're funding development aid in dozens of other countries. Something's wrong with our system. It's broken," he said.
During the debate, Jaaskelainen repeatedly spoke out against COVID vaccines and was repeatedly corrected by all of his fellow candidates.
