Algoma health unit reports 2nd COVID-19 death

Algoma Public Health is reporting a death connected to COVID-19 — the second death for that catchment area, which includes Sault Ste. Marie.

The health unit says no further information is being shared, out of respect for the family.

"I am deeply saddened that we have lost another life to COVID-19," said Dr. Jennifer Loo, medical officer of health.

"On behalf of Algoma Public Health, we offer our most sincere condolences to this person's loved ones."

A total of 22 people have died from COVID-19 in northeastern Ontario, as of Jan. 25.