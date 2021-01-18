Algoma Health Unit records 1st COVID-19 death in region

Algoma Public Health is reporting the first pandemic-related death in its catchment area.

They say that out of respect for the family, no further information will be shared.

"I am deeply saddened by this loss of life," said Dr. Jennifer Loo, medical officer of health.

"As a supportive and compassionate community, we extend our most sincere condolences to this person's loved ones."

The health unit says the death highlights the seriousness of this virus, and is asking people to stay home and avoid close contact with others.