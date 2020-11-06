Over the last several months students and teachers have been adjusting to a different kind of school year — be that in-class, or online. Next week, elementary students and teachers in the Algoma District School Board will be adjusting once again, with a transition to a hybrid classroom model.

Until now, elementary students learning from home have been learning in virtual classes made up only of other online students. Starting next week, virtual and in-person students will be mixed together in the same class — a change that's prompted concern from the teachers' union.

"Staff has been very flexible, but it's going to come to a point where you know even a branch will eventually break," said Shelly Predum, vice president of the Algoma Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario.

Meeting students' needs

Predum, who teaches Grades 7 and 8, currently has 26 students in her class, and expects she'll have three or four online students join the class next week. She says she and other teachers are concerned about how they'll meet all their students' needs.

"What if the remote learners are having difficulty? How are we supposed to help them, but also manage our class at the same time?" Predum said.

"In kindergarten they use an inquiry-based learning. How's that going to look when they're trying to balance in class with remote learners?"

Shelly Predum is the vice president of the Algoma Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario. (Submitted by Shelly Predum)

Predum also worries about student privacy and how in-class participation might be affected, knowing some parents might be listening along with their children at home.

"I'm very open with the students, and they tell me things. We talk about transgender issues, we talk about non-binary issues and health. And the students are going to be more restrictive in what they say in class, for fear of how it's going to be interpreted by others."

Since the school board announced the changes, Predum says she's heard concerns directly from parents as well.

"There's the fear that their child is not going to get what they need to be successful."

Change will allow class consistency, board says

In a letter sent to parents, the board's director of education Lucia Reece explained that the change was made to prevent the need for more class reorganizations if students want to switch between online and in-person learning as the year goes on.

"Since September, we have received ongoing requests from families for changes to their child's mode of learning," Reece said in the letter.

"Every time we reorganize, we have to collapse classes and shuffle students and staff, which jeopardizes everyone's health, safety and well-being."

She also said in the letter that merging classes will help to address an ongoing teacher shortage.

Predum doesn't blame the board, saying she believes more provincial funding would have allowed the board to continue with separate online classes.

"We need some direction in what, how are we going to implement this, what exactly is expected of us, that's what the teachers need," Predum said.

As she looks ahead to the transition, she hopes the board will provide teachers the support they need.