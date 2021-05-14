'A dose is a dose'—Algoma appears to be behind on vaccinations, but has given out more second shots
Thousands of new appointments, including at pharmacies, expected to be available later this month
Dawn Secord has spent a lot of time staring at a screen this spring, trying to book vaccine appointments for elderly friends and relatives.
"They were booked solid, booked solid, but I kept checking," she says.
And the Sault Ste. Marie woman is wondering when she and her husband will be able to get the shot, like most others over 50 in northern Ontario.
She worries the slow pace of vaccination could lead to an outbreak in the Sault, especially with daily commuters coming back and forth from northern Michigan, where there are far more COVID cases.
"It could happen anywhere. It doesn't take much," says Secord, who works in a warehouse
"I don't think we are being served in the north."
With under 40 per cent of the population having had their first vaccination, Algoma trails behind the rest of northeastern Ontario, with most other districts closer to 50 per cent.
"I think there are a lot of things that come into the play when we talk about vaccination doses," says Sault Ste. Marie city councillor Corey Gardi.
"Have we gotten to the degree we should have? I don't believe we have."
Algoma's acting medical officer of health, Dr. Loo, says each district has been given the same baseline amount of COVID shots.
But she says Algoma has a higher percentage of senior citizens, especially with the retirement community of Elliot Lake, and a bigger Indigneous population than most other health regions in the province.
"So it's taking us more vaccine and more time to immunize these priority groups," says Loo.
She says while Algoma is trailing behind when it comes to the overall vaccination rate, nearly 5 per cent of the population has had their second shot, much higher than most parts of Ontario.
"A dose is a dose. It can either be someone's first dose or someone's second dose," Loo says.
"I certainly empathize with people who have been very eager to get immunized and not yet had an appointment available. So far we know that vaccine demand continues to exceed supply, but that's going to change very shortly."
She says Algoma and other northern health units are expecting a big shipment of vaccine in the coming weeks.
Some 7,000 new appointments for Sault Ste. Marie area are about to come available for later in May and Loo also expects that pharmacies in the region will soon be resupplied and start booking vaccinations again.
