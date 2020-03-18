Algoma reports 1st case of COVID-19 after woman returns from the U.S.

Algoma Public Health has confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus — COVID-19 — in the Algoma region.

APH said a woman in her 50s came back to the region on Sunday from the United States.

She developed respiratory symptoms and notified APH on Monday. She was tested at the Sault Area Hospital the same day.

"EMS and hospital staff took all necessary infection prevention and control precautions," the health authority said in its release. "Following testing, the patient was discharged home where she remains in self-isolation, following public health guidance and monitoring."

"Any Algoma resident who flew on Delta 4212 into Chippewa County International Airport on March 15, 2020 at approximately 10:45 p.m. are asked to contact Algoma Public Health or their local public health authority.

'Working diligently'

"This is understandably a period of uncertainty and concern for members of our community," said Sault Ste. Marie mayor Christian Provenzano in a press release Tuesday night.