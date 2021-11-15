Algoma Public Health announced Monday it will be enacting stricter measures in its attempt to curb a recent spike of COVID-19 cases.

The area is currently grappling with 155 cases, with 14 of those being hospitalized.

It's the largest number of active cases at any given time in the region since the start of the pandemic, Dr. Jennifer Loo, medical officer of health for the health unit said.

Loo added the measures are to protect people against severe illness and death, as well as protecting the capacity of the area's health care system.

"We know that the vast majority of people impacted with COVID do the right thing," Loo said. "They follow isolation requirements carefully, and this public health enforcement is actually a tool of last resort."

Once enacted, violating the legal order is considered an offence that carries a fine of up to $750.

Dr. Jennifer Loo is the medical officer of health for Algoma Public Health. (Supplied by AHU)

According to the health unit, the three measures enacted include:

Legally ordering anyone in Algoma who has confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infection, or who is identified as a close contact to follow isolation requirements and other public health direction.

Requiring Sault Ste. Marie businesses and organizations to reinstate recently lifted provincial capacity limits and physical distancing requirements, and strengthening masking requirements both indoors and outdoors.

Requiring anyone aged 12 years and older in Algoma to provide proof of identification and vaccination if they are entering an indoor facility to actively participate in, coach, officiate, volunteer, or spectate at an organized sport.

The measures are similar to those ordered by Sudbury health unit recently.

As for what is driving the cases up, Loo said it was likely a "combination of things."

"We know it has been a very long, nearly two years now of the pandemic and the recent progress that we've made in terms of the great immunization coverage and the loosening of provincial restrictions, I think has people hoping that things can return to normal," she said.

"Folks are therefore becoming more lax in the preventive measures that they're taking, such as distancing and masking. And people are also choosing to have a lot more interactions with one another – socializing, visiting and gathering with the colder temperatures."

Added to that, Loo said, are the increased number of opportunities to travel and socialize.

"This doesn't mean that we've lost control of the situation," Loo said. "But with every single surge, our behaviours and our activities can really determine what happens next."