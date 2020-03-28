There is a second case of COVID-19 in the Algoma region.

Algoma Public Health (APH) confirmed its latest case of the novel coronavirus on Saturday.

The case involves a woman in her 40s who recently traveled to nearby Michigan.

APH says the woman developed respiratory symptoms on Mar 21. She went to the Sault Area Hospital and was tested on Mar 24. Following testing the woman was discharged home, and remains in self-isolation.

"Hospital staff took all necessary infection prevention and control precautions," APH said in a news release.

The Algoma Public Health conducted a thorough investigation to determine how the woman became exposed to the virus and whether anyone else may be at risk.

APH says it has identified and notified anyone who would have had close contact with the woman during the 14 days since she began showing symptoms.

The health unit staff also identifies and follows up with anyone who had close contact during the 48 hours before individuals get sick.

"Although this individual did run an errand in Sault Ste. Marie two days before she became ill, there were no close contacts that were identified as a result of that single activity," the release stated.

"As we prepare to see more people with COVID-19 in Algoma, this is an important reminder that anyone who is returning from recent travel could have been exposed to COVID-19," says Dr Jennifer Loo, Associate Medical Officer of Health for APH.

"To protect ourselves, we should all be practicing physical distancing by avoiding close contact with those outside of our immediate families and staying two metres away from other people," she added.

"To protect our community, returning travellers must stay home for 14 days. And anyone who is ill with even mild symptoms, should stay home."