The 28-year-old Sudbury man who nearly killed a mother and her baby in a random knife attack has been sentenced to life in prison.

Justice Karen Lische sentenced Alexander Stavropoulos Wednesday morning to the maximum penalty available for two counts of attempted murder.

She also ruled that he should not be eligible for parole until he has served 10 years.

Lische described the parking lot attack on June 3, 2019 as a pre-meditated "hate crime," as Stavropoulos said he waited for hours outside the craft store for a "little white girl" to kill.

That turned out to be an eight-month-old girl in her stroller.

"This is an attempt to terrorize a community, by committing a crime so shocking," she told the court.

"It was brutal and savage."

Lische also noted that the mother is "permanently disabled" after a deep cut to her neck that would have likely killed her had it not been for the "heroic" efforts of bystanders and staff at the Sudbury hospital.

The sentence is exactly what the Crown was requesting, while the defence was suggesting a 12-year prison term.

More to come....