A Sudbury man charged with attempted murder after a random stabbing earlier this year made an appearance in a Sudbury courtroom by video Thursday, staring expressionless into the camera as the judge adjourned his case until October 31.

On June 3, 25-year-old Alexander Stavropoulos was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of probation.

On that day, he went to a parking lot in New Sudbury and seriously injured a 35-year-old woman and her 9-month-old child during a knife attack. The woman had critical injuries as a result of a knife wound to her neck. The child sustained bruising.

A community member intervened and wrestled the knife away from Stravopoulous, in what police called a "random and vicious attack."

Stavropolous was on probabtion at the time of the attack, following a 2018 incident at Sudbury's Transit Terminal.