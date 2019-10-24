Skip to Main Content
Alexander Stavropoulos court date set for Oct. 31
Stavropolous faces two charges of attempted murder after attacking a woman and her 9-month-old in June

A 35-year-old woman and her baby were injured following a random knife attack in New Sudbury in June. (Yvon Theriault/ Radio-Canada CBC)

A Sudbury man charged with attempted murder after a random stabbing earlier this year made an appearance in a Sudbury courtroom by video Thursday, staring expressionless into the camera as the judge adjourned his case until October 31. 

On June 3, 25-year-old Alexander Stavropoulos was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of probation.

On that day, he went to a parking lot in New Sudbury and seriously injured a 35-year-old woman and her 9-month-old child during a knife attack. The woman had critical injuries as a result of a knife wound to her neck. The child sustained bruising. 

A community member intervened and wrestled the knife away from Stravopoulous, in what police called a "random and vicious attack."

Stavropolous was on probabtion at the time of the attack, following a 2018 incident at Sudbury's Transit Terminal. 

