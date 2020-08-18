A Sudbury man found guilty of two counts of attempted murder will undergo a psychiatric assessment.

The Crown motion filed under Section 752.1 of the Criminal Code could result in Stavropoulos being designated a dangerous offender. That could allow the court to keep him incarcerated indefinitely.

Stavropoulos is being represented by lawyers Nick Xynnis and Glenn Sandberg.

Stavropoulos will now undergo an assessment by a Crown-appointed psychiatrist. Sandberg says he plans to get a different psychiatrist to do another assessment on Stavropoulos, which will be presented to the court.

In June 2019, Stavropoulos attacked a woman with two young children in the parking lot outside the Michael's store in New Sudbury. He told the court he slashed the woman in the neck and then attempted to stab her 8-month-old child sitting in a stroller.

The woman had a severed artery in her throat as a result of the attack. The baby had minor cuts and scratches.

He told Sudbury police that he is a member of the "incel" movement and that he was inspired by the Alek Misassian van attack in Toronto in 2018.

In August 2018, Stavropoulos pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a dangerous weapon. Earlier that year, he wielded two knives during an attack at the Sudbury transit terminal.

He had been initially charged with 13 other offences which were dropped by the Crown, after an agreement with the defence was reached.