Jeopardy game show to return with physical distancing measures in place
Alex Trebek continues as host after a diagnosis last year of pancreatic cancer
The popular television game show hosted by Sudbury's Alex Trebek is returning for its 37th season, with physical distancing in mind.
A redesigned set for the novel coronavirus era will allow for the contestants to be further apart and at a greater distance from Trebek, who has continued as host after a diagnosis last year of pancreatic cancer.
Trebek said last month that he's responding exceptionally well to treatment, and expects to mark his two-year survival next February.
The casting of contestants was done entirely online for this season, which was shot without a studio audience.
Ken Jennings, the record-setting contestant who won on 74 straight shows and took last year's "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" title, is joining the series as a consulting producer.
He'll appear on-air with his own video categories, develop projects and act as a public ambassador for the show.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.