The popular television game show hosted by Sudbury's Alex Trebek is returning for its 37th season, with physical distancing in mind.

A redesigned set for the novel coronavirus era will allow for the contestants to be further apart and at a greater distance from Trebek, who has continued as host after a diagnosis last year of pancreatic cancer.

Trebek said last month that he's responding exceptionally well to treatment, and expects to mark his two-year survival next February.

The casting of contestants was done entirely online for this season, which was shot without a studio audience.

Ken Jennings, the record-setting contestant who won on 74 straight shows and took last year's "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" title, is joining the series as a consulting producer.

He'll appear on-air with his own video categories, develop projects and act as a public ambassador for the show.