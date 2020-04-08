A student returning from university is making the most of her time back in Sudbury.

Alex Millar, who is finishing up at McGill University, has started a volunteer group called Greater Sudbury Community COVID-19 Response and Relief.

People in need of groceries or essentials fill out an online form. Millar's group of volunteers then pick the groceries up and deliver them.

And it all started with a call-out on social media, the 22-year-old Marymount graduate said.

"When I got back to Sudbury I was desperately wanting to help out in whatever way I could,"she said. "So I reached out to a few peers of mine here in Sudbury and we put together a resource for people who are maybe self-isolating and quarantining or just have no way of accessing essential goods, like food, prescription refills, hygiene products, you name it."

Alex Millar said the group's latest donation pickup is a box of lightly used clothing, wrapped as gifts. (Submitted by Alex Millar)

They have been circulating a Google Form, which people can fill out to better determine the type of assistance they need.

"One of them is a request for donations for people who are maybe experiencing financial hardship during the pandemic and in need of food and hygiene products," she said.

"Another one is a form for people submitting requests for us to go and pick up their grocery order and drop it off just right outside their doorstep."

So far, the response has been positive.

"It's amazing what mutual aid can bring about," Millar said. "People have just reached out to me and asked if they can help out as well, or add to the to the initiative and it's been really heartwarming and overwhelming."

People from the community have even donated food and clothing, something Millar said they also distribute.

"We've already got food from two groups...There's Give Back Gals who donate food and hygiene products around Sudbury, and then we also we're lucky enough to get access to the Confederation Secondary School value vault."

They made their first delivery Tuesday, an experience Millar said was "amazing."

"I think about the people at home. It's a scary and lonely time," she said. "I think about people stuck at home in self isolation... and right now maybe there's only 26 cases, but you know things will likely start to spread a little more.

"And if that's the case we're going to need to put these resources in place to help one another."