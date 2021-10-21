As food costs continue to rise, the town of Alban, Ont., has turned to an edible forest to bring the community together, and provide some healthy fruits and vegetables for local families.

On Oct. 16, volunteers gathered near the town's splash pad, located off of Highway 64, to plant edible plants like plums, gooseberries, rhubarb and a variety of wildflowers as well.

Sarah Trottier, the coordinator of the French River Community Gardens, said the plants put in in the fall will begin to bloom in the spring. However it could take a few years for the garden to become more lush and for some of the fruit to start growing.

The edible forest covers a space of around 45 square metres, but Trottier said that should be enough to feed a few families.

"It will also help beautify our community, promoting the importance of agriculture, especially in small rural communities where we find ourselves," she said.

"Gardening, it's such a vital component of a vibrant, healthy, sustainable community, but I think, in general, it will help generate many positive outcomes on multiple determinants of health."

The community garden plans to partner with Sudbury Shared Harvest to offer workshops and other educational opportunities for people to learn about edible forests.

This Saturday, the French River Community Gardens have called on volunteers to return to the site at 11 a.m. for some finishing touches to the edible forest.

Trottier said they've already planted the larger trees and shrubs, but there remains some work to be done before winter.