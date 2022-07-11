Former northern Ontario MPP Alan Pope dead at age 77

Alan Pope, a former northern Ontario MPP and Minister of Natural Resources died Friday at the age of 77.

Former MPP Gilles Bisson, who succeeded Pope in what was then the Cochrane South riding, described Pope as a man who cared deeply for his family, and always tried to hear from the other side in politics.

"He believed in the Bill Davis style of approaching government and where you're fiscally conservative, but you're socially progressive," said Bisson.

Pope was first elected to public office as an alderman in the city of Timmins. He served in that role from 1973 to 1974.

In 1977 he was elected as a Progressive Conservative MPP and continued in that role until 1990. He served as a cabinet minister in the Bill Davis and Frank Miller governments.

His longest cabinet post was as Minister of Natural Resources from 1981 to 1985.

"He was very active in advancing reforestation for the forests of northern Ontario because at the time there was a very weak regime in place about how forestry companies operated," Bisson said.

Former Timmins Coun. Ray Auclair told Radio-Canada he remembered Pope as someone who was dedicated to public service.

"He liked everyone and did everything to help people," Auclair said.

Auclair added Pople was the first person to send him a letter of congratulations when he was elected to city council.

"Alan Pople was a special man, and we're going to miss him," he said.