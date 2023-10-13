Airbnbs in Sault Ste. Marie say insurance requirements 'nearly impossible' to get city licence

Sault Ste. Marie is promising to get tough with unlicensed Airbnbs and Vrbo operators in the new year.

The city passed a bylaw regulating these short-term rentals about a year ago, but only a handful of the some 100 hosts in the Sault have gotten the licence.

Last week, city council voted to increase the licence fee from $50 to $500 dollars and require the licence number be included in the listing, while hearing from city staff about plans to crackdown on unlicensed hosts.

Sault Ste. Marie city councillor Stephan Kinach feels staff could "make it easier" to get a licence, comparing it to past attempts to stop music sharing websites.

"People wouldn't pirate the music if there was a convenient way not to pirate the music and have access to it. And I think we're stuck in that battle right now," he said.

"I do agree with the need for licensing," added councillor Luke Dufour.

"I just in my own personal and community triage of things that need attention from bylaw enforcement and legal, I see vacant properties and some of these other issues as just being a little more pressing."

Christopher Walls and his wife Sansaray have listed a house in the east end of Sault Ste. Marie on Airbnb for the past year, bringing in about $2,000 per month.

He says he agrees that short-term rentals should be licensed and properly insured, but has "mixed feelings with how it's been approached."

Walls says he tried to get a licence, went through most of the steps in the city's process, but can't find an insurance company that will give him a policy that meets the city's requirement of listing the municipality as an "additional insured."

"The requirement is such a high bar that a majority of people that run Airbnbs are finding it impossible or nearly impossible to actually access the insurance," said the 42-year-old part-time teacher.

"We're not people that are trying to get away with something. I'm trying to run a legitimate business. I don't know how else to say it, but I almost felt as if people who run short term rentals were being given the finger, if you will."

Walls says it's a "realistic possibility" that they will have to take down their listing in the coming months, but is hoping a solution can be found.

"We're not trying to polarize any of this stuff," he said.

"We're just saying 'Hey, we have to look at what will really work for all parties involved and if it's not working let's see what's not working and see if we can find something that works for everyone.' That's really the main goal here."