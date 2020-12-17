Sip air-roasted coffee from this St. Joseph Island coffee company

The other day, when looking for coffee roasters in our region, I came across a company called St. Joseph Island Coffee Roasters, located on the island southeast of Sault Ste. Marie.

The home of St. Joseph Island Coffee Roasters. (Supplied by Shane Hoffmann)

Like many small roasters, they offer a selection of fair trade, organic beans from around the world — but what intrigued me was that they use a process called "air roasting."

The production area, with the air roaster in the centre. (Supplied by Shane Hoffmann)

To find out more, I reached co-owner Shane Hoffmann. Tap to hear our conversation.

Up North 7:37 Northern Nosh: St. Joseph Island Coffee Roasters Jonathan spoke with Shane Hoffmann, co-owner of St. Joseph Island Coffee Roasters. 7:37

"Northern Nosh" is a new weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know of a restaurant, bakery or farm you think would make a great story, get in touch!

Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.