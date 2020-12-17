Sip air-roasted coffee from this St. Joseph Island coffee company
"We roast coffee in what would look like a large commercial popcorn popper," explains co-owner Shane Hoffmann.
Air roaster similar to a popcorn popper, says co-owner Shane Hoffmann.
The other day, when looking for coffee roasters in our region, I came across a company called St. Joseph Island Coffee Roasters, located on the island southeast of Sault Ste. Marie.
Like many small roasters, they offer a selection of fair trade, organic beans from around the world — but what intrigued me was that they use a process called "air roasting."
To find out more, I reached co-owner Shane Hoffmann. Tap to hear our conversation.
