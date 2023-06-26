Poor air quality in Sudbury, Ont., puts some outdoor activities on hold

Steve Gergis says checking Ontario's air quality index is now part of his daily routine.

Gergis owns the Little Kickers soccer school franchise in Sudbury, Ont. which teaches young children the basics of the game.

"We've been keeping a close eye on the index, just to make sure when's a good time to take the children for the classes," he said.

"For example, yesterday, we had to cancel our classes. And we try to make sure everybody's happy, and we do a makeshift class for another day."

On Sunday, June 25 Sudbury had a rating of 24 on Ontario's air quality health index; well above the very high risk point of 10+.

At a very high risk level the province recommends everyone avoid strenuous activities outdoors.

Little Kickers in Sudbury held a badge event on Saturday, June 24, but had to cancel events the next day due to poor air quality in the city. (Submitted by Steve Gergis)

Gergis said because his classes are for young children, who are at a higher risk of complications from forest fire smoke, he's not taking any chances with their safety.

A few weeks ago, he said they cancelled some soccer games because the index was forecast to be in the high range.

"It actually was a four so we could have carried on but we had to make an early call so we can't get it right all the time," he said.

"In my eyes, their safety is more important. So even though it was a forecast, we had to go by what the forecast was. It was wrong, but at the end of the day, they all had a makeshift class."

On Monday, Ontario's Ministry of Forestry and Natural Resources said there were 27 active forest fires in northeastern Ontario. Ten of them were not under control.

Limit time outside, says health unit

Burgess Hawkins, the manager of health protection at Public Health Sudbury and Districts, said children, the elderly and people with conditions such as lung disease and heart disease are at a higher risk of complications from exposure to forest fire smoke.

"Even at low levels, wildfire smoke can cause milder symptoms such as mild cough, headache, high nose and throat irritation," Hawkins said.

"More serious symptoms, which could be from either higher levels of smoke, or somebody who is more susceptible, you can get things like dizziness, chest pains, irregular heartbeat, severe cough, shortness of breath, wheezing, and asthma attacks."

Hawkins said people at higher risk of complications could need medical attention if they are outside when the air quality is bad due to fires.

Hawkins said people should stay indoors as much as possible when air quality is poor.

In an email to CBC News, a spokesperson for the Health Sciences North hospital in Sudbury said they did not see an increase in admissions over the weekend due to forest fire smoke.