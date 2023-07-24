Advocates for sustainable living say access to cooling should be considered a basic need in Sudbury, Ont.

"It's critical for everyone," said Jacqueline Wilson a lawyer at the Canadian Environment Law Association.

Earlier this week, Statistics Canada highlighted the importance of air conditioning across the country in a report.

It reads that 85 per cent of Ontario residents owned a household air conditioning unit.

"People who did not own a home were significantly less likely to have air conditioning in Canada and in most regions," the report wrote.

According to Jacqueline, a temperature 26 degrees Celsius or above can be dangerous for vulnerable individuals, including people battling addiction, the elderly or homeless people.

"There's definitely a lack of that basic need," said Jehnna Morin, founder and executive director of Sudbury's Centre for Transitional Care.

Earlier this month, Greater Sudbury and northern Ontario faced extreme heat warnings for days while temperatures rose to 29 C and above.

Morin added she turned the Centre into a cooling station and provided a number of solutions, from popsicles to water and shade for vulnerable individuals.

"I can only imagine that they would not have access to to air conditioning, even further their homes or their apartments, especially those who are unhoused and living in accommodations or walking the streets during the day," she said.

"Because we know there are no shelter access during the day."

Jehnna Morin is the founder and executive director of the Sudbury Centre for Transitional Care. It's a group of workers and volunteers who help the vulnerable and at-risk populations reintegrate into society. (Ezra Belotte-Cousineau/CBC )

Burgess Hawkins, manager of the health protection division at Public Health Sudbury & Districts told CBC News their recommendations don't change much for those with and without access to air conditioning units.

"If you have air conditioning and can turn it on at home, that's great. If you don't, then we suggest you use alternative locations," Hawkins said.

He added public places open during the day, including shopping malls and libraries are ideal spots to cool off.

But for those at home without air conditioning units, water and eliminating light sources help lower the temperature, he added.

"Taking a cool shower or bath will help within the house itself. Electric lights, especially if you still have incandescent bulbs, throw off a lot of heat."

Statistics Canada said its latest report is the first to measure air conditioning use.

Wilson, a lawyer focused on sustainable solutions, said it takes lowering two degrees to prevent heat-related illnesses outdoors.

"When we talk about increasing urban tree cover, for instance, low income neighbourhoods tend to have much less tree cover and are hotter as compared to other neighbourhoods. When we talk about green roofs and cooling centers, those are all part of an appropriate response," she added.

But these infrastructure tweaks are still far from a solutions in the face of climate change, she said.

"There needs to be a real focus on protecting the health of people who are in that situation and that's where the active cooling comes in."