Porcupine Health Unit warning of possible COVID-19 exposure on flights
The Porcupine Health Unit is warning of possible exposure to COVID-19 on two northern flights earlier this month.
People who suspect they may have come into contact with passengers should contact health unit
Passengers on an Air Canada flight between Toronto and Timmins on the afternoon of Dec. 2 may have potentially come into contact with the virus.
Also, possible exposure is being reported on an Air Creebec flight from Timmins to Moosonee and then on to Peawanuck.
Passengers on those flights can refer to the Porcupine Health Unit for specific information on seats and rows.
Those affected may need to self-monitor or self-isolate and should contact the health unit for further direction.
