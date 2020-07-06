Sudbury man dead after drowning north of Espanola
Ontario Provincial Police say a Sudbury man is dead after a drowning on Monday.
Incident happened early Monday morning in Agnew Lake
Ontario Provincial Police say a Sudbury man is dead after a drowning on Monday.
At 6:35 a.m., police were called to a report of a possible drowning in Agnew Lake north of Espanola.
Police say Francois Robert, 47, of Sudbury was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation is taking place under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Forensic Pathology Service.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.