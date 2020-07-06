Ontario Provincial Police say a Sudbury man is dead after a drowning on Monday.

At 6:35 a.m., police were called to a report of a possible drowning in Agnew Lake north of Espanola.

Police say Francois Robert, 47, of Sudbury was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is taking place under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Forensic Pathology Service.