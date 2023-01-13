Windy Lake Provincial Park closed due to an aggressive moose

Access to most of Windy Lake Provincial Park and its popular cross country ski trails, north of Sudbury, Ont., is closed due to an aggressive moose.

"The moose has no fear of humans and has repeatedly charged park staff," park superintendent Erika Poupore told CBC News in an email.

Poupore said staff have used a number of "aversion techniques" over several days, including bear bangers, air horns, paintball guns and whistles to get the moose to leave the area. But they have all failed.

Poupore said the park's four yurts, popular during the winter, along with the adjacent Onaping Falls Nordics Ski Club trails, remain closed to protect public safety. She said the closure does not include cabins.

"Ontario Parks have had to close sections of campgrounds and campsites due to problem black bears in the past, however this is the first moose related closure," Poupore said.

She said Ontario Parks is now working closely with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry to monitor and assess the situation.

Onaping Falls Nordics Ski Club, which uses trails in the park, announced Friday that it has cancelled an event planned for this weekend.