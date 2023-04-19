Sudbury, Ont., project builds affordable housing by renovating existing homes

A new affordable housing project is wrapping up in Sudbury, Ont.

Ten new units will soon be available to rent thanks to the work of different organizations looking to prevent homelessness in the city.

Tenants will be able to move into four of the units as early as May, and renovations on the other six units should be completed by the end of the year.

National charity Raising the Roof invested in Sudbury real estate because it saw a "real need," said director of resource development Leslie Bellingham.

"It's a hub for northern Ontario and we see many people coming to the Sudbury area, or even from within Sudbury, who are in need of housing."

Raising the Roof bought five vacant single family homes in 2022.

It then partnered with a local social construction enterprise to renovate them.

I just love working with my community. I need it for my recovery. - Josh Stone

Community Builders trains people who face barriers to employment to do construction work.

More than 20 people learned new skills by working on this project over the past six months, according to Carly Gasparini, managing director of Community Builders in Sudbury.

"Training people in construction really helps move people out of poverty and into good, sustainable employment," said Gasparini.

Carly Gasparini is the managing director of Community Builders in Sudbury. (Aya Dufour/CBC)

"That is particularly true in northern Ontario where there's such a labour shortage in the trades."

The individuals carrying out the renovations come from different backgrounds.

Gasparini said cohorts include youth, people recovering from an addictions disorder, new immigrants, women and former inmates.

"Identifying what the barriers are and getting these individuals into the workforce, it's magical," said Gasparini.

Josh Stone was struggling with addictions before joining Community Builders as a general labourer.

"I just love working with my community. I need it for my recovery," he said.

"This is a great job. I can see a mother and her kids move in here right now, and that's more rewarding than anything else right now."

Supporting future tenants

Raising the Roof partnered with Sudbury's Centre for Transitional Care to screen and select tenants.

This new organization supports individuals who are in need of housing with support, and receives referrals from other services within the city.

The Sudbury Centre for Transitional Care will ensure tenants have wraparound supports tailored to their needs.

But these are not transitional units.

The main floor units have three bedrooms, while the basement units have two. (Aya Dufour/CBC)

"These new homes are not limited to high needs, high intensity as far as the support goes", said Bellingham.

"Target tenants for the main floor unit are families with children, and then for the lower level unit, we're looking at single individuals."

Raising the Roof has not yet determined how much rent will be.

But the organization is committed to making it 80 per cent of average market prices, or lower.

Many possibilities in Sudbury

Bellingham believes the Greater Sudbury area is a good place for projects like these.

"There are opportunities from a real estate perspective," she said.

The houses acquired by Raise the Roof were previously part of the city of Sudbury's housing stock.

Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre was happy to inaugurate this new affordable housing project on Wednesday. (Aya Dufour/CBC)

Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre believes these renovations "are a great model" and he would like to "see it expand in the city."

"When I talk to other northern Ontario mayors, they are all curious to hear about what's going on with these types of projects," he said.

"I'm proud to be the mayor when I see these great initiatives."

Raising the Roof has already started looking at other opportunities.

"Nothing is finalized yet," said Bellingham. "But we are definitely interested in doing more in the Sudbury area."