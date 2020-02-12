The city of Greater Sudbury is moving 10 of its automated external defibrillators (AEDs) outside of arenas and sports complexes so they will be more accessible.

An AED is a medical device that can analyze a person's heart rhythm, and if necessary, deliver an electric shock in the case of a cardiac arrest. If used in time, they can save lives.

To move the 10 devices outdoors, the city has purchased 10 cabinets at a cost of $7,000 each.

The cabinets will protect the equipment from the elements and can also track if a device has been removed, or is in use.

During an emergency services meeting on Aug. 11, Ward 1 Coun. Mark Signoretti commended the decision to move the devices outside.

"This is something that is very much needed," he said.

But Signoretti asked if the city should be concerned about the risk of theft.

Paul Kadwell, the city's deputy chief of paramedic services, responded that there is a risk of theft, but it's minimal.

"We do have monitoring of the cabinets to know when they've been accessed," he said.

Ward 6 Coun. René Lapierre, who chairs the city's Emergency Services Committee, said the city of North Bay, Ont., had a similar program and installed AEDs along its waterfront boardwalk.

René Lapierre is the city councillor for Ward 6 in Greater Sudbury and chairs the city's Emergency Services Committee. (Submitted by The City of Greater Sudbury)

"Maybe we could call them to see what they do and see if they have any theft issues there," he said. "My understanding is very, very minimal and low in the last 10 years."

When asked about training to use the devices, Lapierre, who has worked as a paramedic, said they are almost fool-proof and provide verbal instructions for the user.

"Anybody can grab it and use it at any point," he said.

"And there you can do no harm with it. Absolutely none. I train with them all the time myself and I train my paramedic students and so on."