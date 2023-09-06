Back to school is a little different for families formed through adoption and foster care

Back-to-school is a time of transition for families, but some parents of children who have been adopted, or are in foster care in northeastern Ontario, say it can pose some extra challenges for them.

Cindy Stewart, who lives in Espanola, has adopted five children who are now between the ages of 10 and 16.

When they started going to school she prepared packages for their teachers to inform them about their home situation.

"But it's not always been well received," Stewart said.

"I wrote a novel for the kindergarten teacher and then about a month later, when the whole kindergarten experience was not working out very well, it turned out the teacher hadn't even read the package."

Stewart said certain things can be difficult or uncomfortable for children who have joined a family through adoption or foster care.

She said one of her children was asked to describe the 10 most important events of their life for a history class, but was uncomfortable getting into their adoption.

"And even saying to the teacher that the assignment makes them feel uncomfortable is like disclosing more than they're comfortable with disclosing," Stewart said.

She said children placed into adoption tend to feel abandonment more profoundly than other children, and might even have those feelings when they have a new teacher or different classmates for the new school year.

She added other children can be mean when they learn someone joined a family through adoption.

"I mean, we just try and really talk about everything very openly and leave the doors of communication open," Stewart said.

Keith Emiry and his wife Dianne foster children at their home in Massey.

Because Dianne is a teacher at the local English elementary school, Emiry said that's been a big help.

"Oftentimes she's able to offer them the ride to school and just be with them for a little bit of time at the start of the school day before the school yard opens," he said.

"And that that is a nice stabilizing factor in the day as well that they know she's actually there in the school with them and and it's just knowing that she's available."

Emiry said many children in their community are in adoptive, foster or kin care families, and that has helped their foster children connect with their peers.

"It's really interesting because once they have that awareness of, 'Oh, I'm not, you know, the only kid in the world in this situation,' they do kind of look for those other connections within the community as well and they become really good also about talking with their friends," he said.

More than 11,000 children in Ontario are in foster care, according to Statistics Canada.