Sudbury's Adanac Ski Club a front-runner for $50K prize

Sudbury's Adanac Ski Club is in the running to win $50,000 to help build a new ski shack for the hill.

The club is in second place in Mackenzie Investments' national Top Peak competition , where supporters vote for their favourite ski hill to win the top prize.

Club member Angele Carriere Prosperi said the small club has punched above its weight so far in the competition.

"As everyone knows, we probably have the smallest hill in all of Canada," she said. "But it doesn't stop us from having a huge skiing history here in Sudbury."

Carriere Prosperi said that in the last few years, the club has expanded its membership from a few dozen people to more than 130 members.

She said they have grown to the point where they need to build a new operational race shack at the base of the hill to house equipment and have space for athletes to change.

Ski shack would be 'absolute world' to club

Carriere Propseri said an architectural firm has already donated time to design the space, and it is estimated to cost around $200,000.

"We've been fundraising for a few years now to try and raise some funds for the shack and it takes selling a lot of chocolate bars to raise $50,000," she said. "So this would be the absolute world to our small club."

On its website, Mackenzie investments said it started the competition so ski clubs could showcase their community spirit.

Voting for the competition ends on March 28 and a winner will be declared on April 5.