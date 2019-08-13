The City of North Bay has installed a mat at Marathon Beach to make it more accessible.

City officials unveiled the new feature Sunday, which aims to help people in wheelchairs use the beach and access the water.

The mat runs 40 metres long, and cost the city approximately $10,000.

It was the vision of the late Adam "Wheels" Miller, an accessibility advocate who was part of the city's Municipal Accessibility Advisory Committee.

Wayne Miller, Adam's father said his son loved swimming, he spent "every chance he got in the water" despite suffering from spina bifida, a birth defect caused when the spine and spinal cord don't form properly.

Adam's push to make beaches accessible began about five years ago, Wayne said.

"He called me...and he said 'Dad, you know what I did today?' and I said 'tell me you didn't get arrested.' And he said 'no.' But he said 'I'm thinking of it.'"

Adam got stuck in the sand with his wheelchair during a visit to the beach.

"And he said 'I'm going to fight to get accessibility into the lake for people that can't walk through the sand.' And I said 'well you go for it Adam. If you want to get arrested do it. Give me a call and I'll come down and join you.'"

Wayne Miller, said his son Adam, would be proud of the effort the community put forward to make Marathon Beach accessible. (Bienvenu Senga/Radio-Canada)

Wayne advised his son to "keep his nose to the grindstone and keep pushing" for his cause.

"From then on it became basically his life's mission to make sure that this becomes reality."

The mat was unveiled after Adam's death, but Wayne said he thinks North Bay City Council, and the whole city should be proud of the collective effort.

North Bay councillor Scott Robertson, who is also a member of the municipal accessibility committee, said the mat has a "great impact" on families that face physical barriers.

"They're going to be able to come to the beach and enjoy time together here, [they are] going to be able to spend time with friends here at the beach and in the water," Robertson said.

"This kind of intersection between social and physical infrastructure goes a long way to making our city more connected and more inclusive," he said. "And we know what kind of long term economic and social impacts that that type of inclusive city and connection can have for a community like ours."

Robertson said that accessible beaches are "trending up" in northern Ontario.

According to the City of Greater Sudbury's website, Ramsey Lake has a "floating wheelchair" to assist people in getting into the water.