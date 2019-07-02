When it comes to recreation, Greater Sudbury wants to level the playing field for everyone regardless of age or ability.

The city now has written practices and procedures — the Recreation Accommodation Policy — to follow when someone with a disability requests a change to a recreation program, service or facility.

Cindy Dent, the city's manager of recreation says the goal of the nine page document is to create an inclusive community where all residents can participate.

"And actually takes a little bit of a step further to try to assist and allow the community to know that we do accommodate to the best of our abilities and to try to make sure that there are inclusive programming, programs and facilities," said Dent.

In the past, city staff have always tried to accommodate, Dent says, but there was no formal policy in place.

Dent used the example of a child with a physical disability being enrolled in a day camp.

"if that child needs special transportation somehow, or if the child would be more comfortable with their own support worker to come with them, we certainly would accommodate that," Dent said.

Dent says the policy was reviewed and tweaked by the city's Accessibility Advisory Panel before it was approved by city council.

She says how long it takes the city to grant an accommodation will depend on the extent of the request.