Sudbury now offering level playing field for parks, recreation programs
Fully accessible play structures, improved waterfront and shorelines part of city's plan
When it comes to recreation, Greater Sudbury wants to level the playing field for everyone regardless of age or ability.
The city now has written practices and procedures — the Recreation Accommodation Policy — to follow when someone with a disability requests a change to a recreation program, service or facility.
Cindy Dent, the city's manager of recreation says the goal of the nine page document is to create an inclusive community where all residents can participate.
"And actually takes a little bit of a step further to try to assist and allow the community to know that we do accommodate to the best of our abilities and to try to make sure that there are inclusive programming, programs and facilities," said Dent.
In the past, city staff have always tried to accommodate, Dent says, but there was no formal policy in place.
Dent used the example of a child with a physical disability being enrolled in a day camp.
"if that child needs special transportation somehow, or if the child would be more comfortable with their own support worker to come with them, we certainly would accommodate that," Dent said.
Dent says the policy was reviewed and tweaked by the city's Accessibility Advisory Panel before it was approved by city council.
She says how long it takes the city to grant an accommodation will depend on the extent of the request.
With files from Angela Gemmill
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.