Kanessa Hanzlik is among 103 personal support workers (PSWs) trained through Collège Boréal's new accelerated PSW program.

Thanks to a $115-million investment the province made last year, she was able to graduate in September without having to pay any tuition fees.

"I had been thinking about taking a PSW program for a long time, like probably since I graduated high school," Hanzlik said.

"I was really on the fence of which programs I wanted to take and this one came up free. So I jumped on that bandwagon and haven't looked back. I haven't regretted my decision."

Hanzlik took the six-month program through Collège Boréal's Nipissing campus in Sturgeon Falls. But due to the pandemic she did the in-class portion over Zoom.

She did her hands-on placement at the Au Château long-term care home in Sturgeon Falls, and landed a job there as soon as she graduated.

"The home was great in welcoming us, training us properly," Hanzlik said.

"Even though we felt ready, leaving the program, the schooling part and going into this placement and then getting a job, we're still always constantly learning."

Hanzlik said she enjoys working as a PSW and helping the home's residents as though they were members of her own family.

She added her employer has welcomed the chance to bring in new staff members thanks to the program.

Cambrian College has trained 100 personal support workers since last year thanks to a new accelerated program funded by the province. (Submitted by Cambrian College)

Suzanne Lemieux, Collège Boréal's dean of health sciences, said the province set aside funding for Ontario colleges to launch accelerated PSW programs to address staffing shortages in health care.

"Our partners are working so hard to respond to some very difficult challenges, you know, brought on by COVID 19," she said.

"And so our partners have been really grateful that this is another opportunity to increase workers and the transition into their workspaces."

Lemieux said the college saw more interest in its PSW program when it was able to remove tuition fees last year.

On Aug. 15 a new cohort of students will start the accelerated PSW program at the college.

Cambrian College trains 100 PSWs

Sudbury's Cambrian College has also participated in the program and has trained 100 PSWs since last year.

"We were able to send a number of students into long-term care settings once they were career-ready," said Erin McPhail, Cambrian College's chair of the Schools of Nursing and Emergency Services.

Cambrian will offer the program to a new cohort of students in July.

In addition to free tuition, McPhail said students will also have the costs of their books and supplies covered, and will receive a stipend when they do their placement in a health care setting.