Michigan votes to protect abortion rights, but most of the north says no

Abortion will continue to be legal next door in Michigan. There are still some mail-in ballots to count, but so far more than half of voters in the state voted yes in a referendum on reproductive rights.

Number show that many Upper Peninsula Republicans voted yes on reproductive rights

Erik White · CBC News
A stack of orange and purple lawn signs that read 'Restore Roe in Michigan: Vote Yes on Proposal 3'
A majority of Michigan voters have supported Proposal 3 and enshrined abortion rights in the state constitution, but most counties in northern Michigan voted no. (Facebook/Soo Choice )

Our neighbours in Michigan have voted to enshrine abortion rights in their state constitution.

There are still some mail-in ballots to count, but so far 55 per cent have voted yes in the reproductive freedom referendum known as Proposal 3. 

It was a different story in the traditionally conservative Upper Peninsula, where most counties voted no on Tuesday.

Chippewa County, which includes Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, voted 51 per cent against abortion rights.

However, the numbers show that several hundred voters in the Sault who backed Republican candidates for governor and congress, voted yes on abortion.

The same is true in neighbouring Luce County, which voted 63 per cent for the Republican governor candidate and 58 per cent against the abortion proposal. 

California and Vermont also voted Tuesday to enshrine reproductive rights put in jeopardy by the overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision by the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Erik White

journalist

Erik White is a CBC journalist based in Sudbury. He covers a wide range of stories about northern Ontario. Connect with him on Twitter @erikjwhite. Send story ideas to erik.white@cbc.ca

