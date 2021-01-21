Sudbury group calls for city to sign on to campaign to abolish nuclear weapons

A group is calling on the City of Greater Sudbury to sign on to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons appeal.

Richard Denton, a retired physician and former mayor of Kirkland Lake who now lives in Sudbury, chairs the newly formed Sudbury Chapter of the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War.

His group wants Sudbury to join other cities across Canada in signing the appeal.

"Back in the day, it was five nuclear countries, now we're up to nine nuclear countries," he said. "The risk of a nuclear war is now greater than it's ever been."

Denton said those risks include accidents, miscalculations, terrorists or escalation of a conventional war into nuclear war.

He acknowledged it's not a greatly discussed topic currently, as he said society is worried about COVID-19 and the climate crisis.

"I think there's so many things that a person can think of or wants to tackle and nuclear weapons is something that is out there," he said.

Denton said his group has talked with various city councillors who he said are in support of their cause. Currently, they're working gathering signatures for a petition to present to city council.

"Like the city coming together on the climate crisis, we're hoping they'll come together on this as well," he said.

CBC Sudbury has requested a comment from the City of Greater Sudbury and is awaiting a response.

'Concerned about health'

Denton said there are 16 cities across Canada that have signed the declaration, including Halifax, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Vancouver and Victoria.

The initiative to get the City of Winnipeg to sign on last year was led by two teenagers, Roo Ali and Avinashpall Singh. Ali said it was important to get Winnipeg's support to push the federal government to sign on.

"Not one city is going to make a difference," she said.

"But when more cities do it — especially here in Canada as Winnipeg joins the list — then hopefully we can turn that conversation up to the national level and make this a priority, because right now it's not being discussed as it should be and that needs to change."

Canada has said it's committed to nuclear disarmament, but it has so far not signed the appeal.

Denton said as a doctor and former mayor of Kirkland Lake, he has always been worried about the health of his patients and citizens in the community.

"Now in my retirement, I'm concerned about the health of citizens across the country," he said.

"We're certainly all seeing how COVID has affected us on a daily individual basis. Nuclear weapons are another risk. I'm trying to prevent nuclear catastrophe."