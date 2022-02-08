Skip to Main Content
Sudbury·New

Athlete with ties to northern Ontario to play on Team US in Olympic hockey final

The Olympics Games are all about nationality but it’s got to be confusing for someone like Abby Roque.

Abby Roque was born in the United States and also a citizen of the Wahnapitae First Nation

CBC News ·
United States' Alex Carpenter, right, celebrates with Abby Roque, left, after her second-period goal in an Olympic Game. Roque, who is from Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, is also a dual citizen and member of the Wahnapitae First Nation near Sudbury, Ont. (Petr David Josek/The Associated Press)

The 24-year-old athlete was born in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan and plays for the US women's hockey team. But she is also a dual citizen, a Canadian, and a citizen of the Wahnapitae First Nation, near Sudbury.

Tonight, Team Canada will face off against Team US for the gold medal.

"Rivalry is interesting from my perspective," Roque said, speaking in a video for USA Hockey.

She said the dual citizenship is through her father.

"My dad was always rooting for Team Canada but I was always on the other side of it," she said.

"He still wears his Hockey Canada hat but I got him a lot of US gear now, so it's ok."

In Michigan, the City of Sault Ste. Marie is decked out in red, white and blue for Abby, an event being called Roque the Soo.

Heather Hopkins, the organizer of the event, taught Abby sixth grade social studies. She said it's been amazing to watch Roque develop into a professional athlete.

"She was just a great kid," she said.

"She was always a really positive, she was nice to other students and worked really hard. It was always fun to watch her succeed, especially against the boys."

Hopkins said local businesses have painted windows and put up signs of support for Abby.

"We just wanted to get out and support her and show her we're thinking of her," she said.

"We're really proud of her representing us."

Morning North4:56U.S. Olympic hockey team’s Abby Roque facing off against fellow Canadians
Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. is all decked out in red, white and blue because of Abby Roque, a homegrown star on the U.S. women's Olympic hockey team, going for gold tonight against Canada. But she’s also a citizen of Wahnapitae First Nation near Sudbury, so she has a unique cross-border perspective on tonight’s game. 4:56

With files from Erik White

