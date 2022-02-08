Athlete with ties to northern Ontario to play on Team US in Olympic hockey final

The Olympics Games are all about nationality but it's got to be confusing for someone like Abby Roque.

The 24-year-old athlete was born in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan and plays for the US women's hockey team. But she is also a dual citizen, a Canadian, and a citizen of the Wahnapitae First Nation, near Sudbury.

Tonight, Team Canada will face off against Team US for the gold medal.

"Rivalry is interesting from my perspective," Roque said, speaking in a video for USA Hockey.

She said the dual citizenship is through her father.

"My dad was always rooting for Team Canada but I was always on the other side of it," she said.

"He still wears his Hockey Canada hat but I got him a lot of US gear now, so it's ok."

In Michigan, the City of Sault Ste. Marie is decked out in red, white and blue for Abby, an event being called Roque the Soo.

Heather Hopkins, the organizer of the event, taught Abby sixth grade social studies. She said it's been amazing to watch Roque develop into a professional athlete.

"She was just a great kid," she said.

"She was always a really positive, she was nice to other students and worked really hard. It was always fun to watch her succeed, especially against the boys."

Hopkins said local businesses have painted windows and put up signs of support for Abby.

"We just wanted to get out and support her and show her we're thinking of her," she said.

"We're really proud of her representing us."