If the thought of attending yet another online meeting has you feeling stressed and exhausted, you can take some comfort in the fact that at least you're not alone.

Sudbury technology expert Aaron Langille, who teaches four online courses this term at Laurentian University, says he and scores of others are feeling drained by the ongoing virtual meetings, which take place on platforms like Zoom, Google Hangouts, Microsoft Teams, among many others.

"Arguably we're built for face-to-face communication. We've been communicating far longer than these [online meeting platforms] have been around. We're programmed to pick up on certain cues while we're communicating, particularly body language, facial expressions and so on."

Langille says that, when we switch to a format like Zoom, we lose a lot of that information.

"It becomes harder for us to pick up, especially when we can only see people from the neck up or, a lot of times people have their cameras off. And so we switch into kind of an anxiety mode, because we think we're not getting all the information that we need as part of the communication."

Throw in technical issues like microphones not working and lagging internet and it's understandable why online meetings are stressing people out.

"There's all kinds of things that cause us anxiety about that particular mode of communicating that we don't have when we're face to face," he said.

Langille says there are few things we can do to improve our online meeting experience.

First off, determine if the meeting actually needs to be held via Zoom or other platforms.

"It's worth recognizing when a meeting can be an email [and consider] ... texting or other means," he said.

"If it is something that you have to go through, a lot of experts recommend having an agenda up front and sticking to the agenda. Try to schedule breaks, try to make the meeting shorter wherever possible."

He also recommends turning off self-view.

"A lot of us sort of get sucked into watching how we are responding. What are what are our gestures? How does our hair look? Is it too dark in the room? Once you do a quick check, turn that off and and see if any of those things alleviate some of the anxiety that comes along with Zoom."