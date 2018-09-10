Nintendo thumb. Selfie elbow. Texting neck. Those are just a few of the physical injuries that can befall those of us who overdo it with our electronic devices, says Aaron Langille.

Langille teaches game design at Laurentian University in Sudbury.

Langille explains that the original Nintendo controllers were basically the shape of a cell phone and required the same sort of motions that are now used for texting.

"The thing that we would now call 'texting thumb' used to be known as Nintendo thumb or Nintendoitis," said Langille. "And it comes from basically using devices that are not ergonomically designed, and for things that we are not evolutionarily designed to be doing all day long," he added.

Langille says that most repetitive stress-style injuries are not limited to gaming devices.

"Cell phones, iPads, keyboards . . . they've all had the same sort of issue," he said.

Sudbury game design professor, Aaron Langille, says neck and back issues are becoming more prevalent, especially in the upper back with the hunched over, texting style. (Jacy Schindel/CBC)

Langille says that neck and back issues are injuries that are becoming more prevalent.

"Certainly upper back with that hunched over, texting style," said Langille. "You kind of bring your shoulders in towards the front, and your neck is almost always bent over if you're on a cell phone or a portable gaming device."

And the eyes don't get a break because no matter what controller we use, we are always looking at a screen.

Langille has some advice on how to limit these types of strains and injuries.

"Put your device down and take a break. Stand up straight, put your shoulders back. Do stretching exercises for your hands," said Langille.

As for giving your eyes a break, consider changing the lighting in the room. "If you're using a cell phone and reading on a shiny electronic device, you can turn off the upper lighting so there isn't so much glare," he explained.

If you're looking at a screen that's mounted on a wall, you can do backlighting behind it because it tends to reduce the strain," he added.

And there are eye drops specifically designed to relieve that kind of strain.

The CBC's Roger Corriveau tries out virtual reality with Laurentian University professor Aaron Langille. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Virtual reality (VR) goggles have their own set of pitfalls.

Langille says the recommendation is to have your screen at arm's length from your eyes at all times. "And with something like VR, it's just not possible. That's why it's recommended that people do VR for very short sessions," he said.

There are other risks to VR as well, like not paying attention and walking into things. Langille says "if you're in the moment and trying to defeat the final boss, it's not uncommon to throw your hands or something into a dresser because it's the equivalent of having your eyes closed."

"Selfie elbow" is a relatively new term, says Langille. It's the result of trying to make sure that everybody's in the shot, getting all the background and getting that cool angle.

"When we rotate our wrist and we have our arm extended out as much as we do, it actually puts a lot of pressure on the elbow," said Langille.

Despite the risk of these injuries, gaming does have its benefits like improving hand-eye coordination, and its practical applications such as physiotherapy.

"If you are doing gaming for physiotherapy reasons," said Langille, "You should be following the advice of your physiotherapist or doctor especially in terms of how long you should be doing it."

Langille says that game developers are aware and do provide warnings.

"But the responsibility ultimately falls on the player or the user to do this for a reasonable amount of time in a reasonably safe environment," he said.