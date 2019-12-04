A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens tells the story of how the elderly miser Ebeneezer Scrooge is transformed into a kinder, gentler man by nocturnal visits from four Christmas ghosts.

What makes the Sudbury Theatre Centre's production different from many others is that just one actor will be playing a multitude of roles . . . with a little help from a puppeteer.

Sudbury actor, writer and director, Matthew Heiti, says he's having fun creating the many different characters but admits that he sometimes loses count.

"I think it's eight . . . unless you count the many ages of Scrooge, in which case it goes up to 11," said Heiti.

But Heiti says his favourite scenes are the ones he does with puppeteer, Adam Francis Proulx.

Actor Matthew Heiti as Ebeneezer Scrooge and puppeteer Adam Francis Proulx with one of his Ghosts of Christmas puppets in the Sudbury Theatre Centre's production of A Christmas Carol.

Proulx, originally from Sault Ste. Marie, has designed, created and will operate the Ghosts of Christmas puppets on stage.

Heiti says he grew up in a household where both parents read to him.

"My dad would make up stories, my mom would read them from books, and for us it was always really important to do the voices," said Heiti.

Heiti says he's been obsessed with A Christmas Carol since he was a kid.

"What's always exciting is to see how the ghosts would be interpreted because what they represent is really that idea of the magic of Christmas," said Heiti.

He describes the ghost puppets as "breathtaking" when they first come on stage.

Heiti says A Christmas Carol has a great deal of meaning for many people.

"I think that what's at the heart of this show is that magic can happen if you come see it," he said.

There will be 11 performances of A Christmas Carol. The show runs from December 5 to 14 at the Sudbury Theatre Centre.