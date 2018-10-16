The only survivor of a 2013 boating fatality in Sudbury continued speaking at an inquest on Tuesday.

On Monday, a joint coroner's inquest started looking into concerns with the province's 911 communication service.

The inquiry is looking into two fatal events — a 2013 boating tragedy in Sudbury and a 2014 death in Casselman.

Rob Dorzek spoke at the inquiry on Monday. He's the lone survivor of the boating fatality in June 2013 on Lake Wanapitei in Greater Sudbury. Matthew Humeniuk, 33 and Michale Kritz, 34, died as a result. Stephanie Bertrand, 25, died one week later of her injuries.

On Monday, Dorzek expressed his frustration with the 911 system. The night of the crash, he made five 911 calls for help. Emergency crews arrived more than an hour after he started calling.

Two 911 dispatchers who communicated with him that night are also expected to testify on Tuesday.