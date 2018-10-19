A constable with Greater Sudbury Police testified Friday at an inquest looking into the province's 911 emergency system.

The joint coroner's inquest is underway and is looking into the circumstances surrounding two fatal events — a 2013 boating tragedy in Sudbury and the death of a woman in Casselman in 2014.

Five years ago, a boat crashed into a small island on Lake Wanapitei in Greater Sudbury. Matthew Humeniuk, 33, and Michael Kritz, 34, both died at the scene. Stephanie Bertrand, 25, died a week later.

Earlier in the week, the only survivor, Rob Dorzek, testified. He expressed his frustration with the 911 system as his calls kept getting disconnected.

Dorzek says he was also told to start a signal fire so emergency crews could find him. That fire spread to the boat where Humeniuk and Kritz lay injured.

On Thursday, forensic pathologist Dr. David Chiasson testified that fire was the cause of death for Kritz. He said Humeniuk and Bertrand died of head injuries.

On Friday, Richard Bilcik, a constable with Greater Sudbury Police in the traffic management and marine unit spoke.

A police inspector assistant deputy fire chief are also scheduled to speak.