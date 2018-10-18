Inquest into Ontario's 911 system continues in Sudbury
Joint inquest looking into 2013 fatal boating tragedy in Sudbury and 2014 death of Casselman woman
Volunteer firefighters who responded to a fatal 2013 boating incident in Greater Sudbury are testifying Thursday at an inquest.
The joint coroner's inquest is looking into the circumstances surrounding two fatal events — a 2013 boating tragedy in Sudbury and the death of a woman in Casselman in 2014.
A boat crashed into an island on Lake Wanapitei in Greater Sudbury in June of 2013. Matthew Humeniuk, 33, and Michael Kritz, 34, both died, Stephanie Bertrand, 25, died a week later.
Rob Dorzek was the only survivor. He testified at the inquest earlier this week and expressed his frustration with the 911 system. He called 911 five times that night as his calls kept getting dropped. Emergency crews arrived more than an hour after his first call.
Dorzek says he was also told by an emergency call taker to light a signal fire so crews could find them. That fire spread to the boat where Humeniuk and Kritz lay unconscious.
Police dispatchers also spoke at the inquest about how "chaotic" the night was due to the number of calls coming in and added the centre was understaffed.
The fire captain with the volunteer firefighters in Skead also spoke at the inquest.
On Thursday, both Mark Bardswich and James McDowell testified. They were volunteer firefighters at the time. Both said they were told it was a medical call, so they waited for EMS. Both said it wasn't until they were loading paramedics and EMS equipment onto the fire boat that they learned of the fire.
The counsel to the coroner, Prahbu Rajan, says the inquest is not about assigning blame, rather addressing communication concerns and preventing similar tragedies.
With files from Angela Gemmill
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.