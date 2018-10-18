Volunteer firefighters who responded to a fatal 2013 boating incident in Greater Sudbury are testifying Thursday at an inquest.

The joint coroner's inquest is looking into the circumstances surrounding two fatal events — a 2013 boating tragedy in Sudbury and the death of a woman in Casselman in 2014.

A boat crashed into an island on Lake Wanapitei in Greater Sudbury in June of 2013. Matthew Humeniuk, 33, and Michael Kritz, 34, both died, Stephanie Bertrand, 25, died a week later.

Rob Dorzek was the only survivor. He testified at the inquest earlier this week and expressed his frustration with the 911 system. He called 911 five times that night as his calls kept getting dropped. Emergency crews arrived more than an hour after his first call.

Dorzek says he was also told by an emergency call taker to light a signal fire so crews could find them. That fire spread to the boat where Humeniuk and Kritz lay unconscious.

Police dispatchers also spoke at the inquest about how "chaotic" the night was due to the number of calls coming in and added the centre was understaffed.

The fire captain with the volunteer firefighters in Skead also spoke at the inquest.

On Thursday, both Mark Bardswich and James McDowell testified. They were volunteer firefighters at the time. Both said they were told it was a medical call, so they waited for EMS. Both said it wasn't until they were loading paramedics and EMS equipment onto the fire boat that they learned of the fire.

The counsel to the coroner, Prahbu Rajan, says the inquest is not about assigning blame, rather addressing communication concerns and preventing similar tragedies.