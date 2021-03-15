After winning $70 million in an OLG Lotto Max draw, a couple from northern Ontario say they are planning on travelling across Canada (when it's safe to do so) and helping their family and community.

Noelville residents Marc and Dorothy-Ann Meilleur have been dedicated lottery players for many years, the OLG says.

Each buys their own tickets to ensure they don't miss a draw. The winning ticket, bought by Marc, was purchased at Mayer Services Esso in Noëlville.

The morning after the Feb. 26 draw, the 60-year-old retired mechanic checked his Quick Pick tickets on the OLG Lottery app when he saw "$70,000,000" displayed on the screen.

The couple was in disbelief.

"I started crying tears of joy," Dorothy-Ann said.

The couple have three children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

"As a parent, you want to provide the best for your children and now we can take care of them without worry," Marc stated in an OLG news release.

"We want them to be able to buy new homes and vehicles, but we also have a great team of financial advisors helping all of us set up the grandchildren and great-grandchildren for future success."

They say they plan to help various charities and institutions. And they plan to purchase a new home in the Sudbury region and remain in the area.

But they do plan to spend some time away from their community too, when it is safe to do so.

"I am not a big fan of flying across the ocean, so I want to drive and see all of the country which I love," Marc said.

"Starting on the east coast, there are so many beautiful areas to discover all over this amazing country. I've only seen it on TV and now me and my wife want to see all of Canada in person."