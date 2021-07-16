500 evacuees from Pikangikum staying in Greater Sudbury

About 500 residents from Pikangikum First Nation are now settling into their temporary accommodations in Greater Sudbury.

The evacuees arrived in the city on Wednesday after they were forced from their community due to growing forest fires in northwestern Ontario.

In a statement, mayor Brian Bigger welcomed them to the Greater Sudbury community.

"I know this must be an incredibly difficult time for you, and I hope you find comfort knowing you are safe here and in good hands," he said.

Emergency Management Ontario is managing the evacuation, including logistics and costs during the stay. The Canadian Red Cross, Community Disaster Response Ontario and Public Health Sudbury & Districts are assisting.

A number of GOVA transit buses were used to help transport the Pikangikum evacuees from the Greater Sudbury Airport to their accommodations. (Supplied by Stéphane Paquette)

"I would like to thank these organizations for their incredible hard work and compassion in organizing this evacuation," Bigger said in his statement.

The Ministry of Natural Resources says there are more than 90 forest fires that are burning in northwestern Ontario. Along with Pikangikum, the communities of Poplar Hill and Deer Lake have been evacuated. Evacuees are also staying in Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Cochrane, Timmins and Cornwall.