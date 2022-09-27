Come on and take a free ride: Sudbury marks 50 years of transit with retro bus, no fares today

A milestone anniversary in Sudbury will look more orange than golden today.

To mark 50 years of offering transit services, a retro orange bus will make the rounds around city streets, and anyone who uses transit won't have to worry about fares. The service is free today.

The city wanted to limit any barriers for those wanting to try out the service for the first time, said Brendan Adair, director of Transit Services.

Anthony Cotton stands in front of a transit bus in downtown Sudbury. He took transit for the first time on Tuesday after a job interview. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

On Tuesday, Anthony Cotton took transit for the first time. He had a job interview downtown.

"My brother took the car so I have no choice but to take the bus, so I may as well take advantage of my Laurentian [bus] pass that's included with my tuition," he said.

The City of Greater Sudbury wants to see new riders like Cotton out today.

"We know that transit can be confusing for those that don't use it," Adair said, adding that financial barriers can also limit use.

"For example, somebody like myself, I rarely have money in my pocket so we don't want that to be a barrier to you trying our service out."

They're encouraging everyone to use the GOVA transit system at no charge as a way for new riders to try out the service.

"We want to understand what mode of transportation they've given up for the day and how far they've traveled," said Adair.

"If somebody gave up a car and traveled from Lively for example, I can illustrate this as being a successful venture and impacting the environment, in this case positively."

Extra transit staff will be at the terminal today to engage riders about their transit experience.

Adair understands there's still unease around the safety of the downtown terminal which keeps some people away.

He said they have great support from contract security at the terminal. There's also a permanent service level for municipal law enforcement officers who ride buses proactively and respond to any issues on buses or at the terminal.

The terminal safety is something rider Larry Brown wants to see improved.

"A lot of people are afraid to come here because of the drug addicts and they're afraid they're going to get robbed, which has happened to me," he said.

Brown says he does appreciate that transit service is convenient and accessible.

Dennis Farmer says he uses GOVA Transit every day to travel from his home in an outlying community north of the city. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

Dennis Farmer takes GOVA transit everyday from an outlying community in the northern part of the city.

"It's better than the old service. The old service would only go to the city limits and then you'd have to walk the rest of the way."

For regular rider Shannon Fowler, transit is easy for her to get around.

"You get a bus pass and you can go anywhere around the city," she said.

Recent statistics show more riders are using GOVA transit.

"August was the highest ridership month since before the pandemic," Adair said, with more than 320,000 riders last month.

"For September I can say we're already over 300,000; so with the resumption of classes, whether that be post-secondary, secondary or even those that use the service to get to an elementary school," he added.

Adair said the city is doing a feasibility study looking at what's required to transition the transit service from a diesel service to an electrification service.