New online feature launched to mark 50th anniversary of deadly tornado in Sudbury
6 people died and more than 200 were injured
The City of Greater Sudbury has launched a new online feature so people can see the devastating impact of a tornado that hit the area 50 years ago.
On Aug. 20, 1970, a tornado went through Sudbury and caused significant damage in Copper Cliff, Lively and east of the city in Field.
The forecast had been calling for rain and the short storm ended up killing six people and injuring about 200 others. It caused more than $17 million in damage.
At that time, one man told CBC News he got up to close his window because it was shaking. When he looked outside, a garage went by.
"It was only a matter of a few minutes before I was out on the street checking on my neighbours," he said. "I took two down to the medical centre."
Former city engineer Herb Acres spoke with CBC after touring the area.
"Just about as bad a storm I think I've ever seen in my life," he said.
"It looks as though it cut a path through the city, a quarter a mile wide. Within that quarter mile strip, there's really extensive damage. Roofs of houses off. Power line disruptions. Industrial places completely demolished."
The city says the new feature allows people to see the route of the tornado and see historical photos and media coverage.
