North Bay Police say there have been five crashes involving moose and deer, including a fatal collision, in a five hour period.

Between 9 p.m. on Tuesday and 2 a.m. on Wednesday, North Bay OPP were called to the crashes.

On Tuesday night, police were called to a single vehicle crash on Highway 17 in Bonfield Township. A westbound vehicle had collided with two moose. As a result, Denis O'Neil, 36, of Ottawa was killed.

Police urge motorists to be cautious while driving as they say animals are very active this time of year, especially at dusk and dawn.