Denis O'Neil of Ottawa killed in crash with 2 moose near North Bay
North Bay Police say there have been five crashes involving moose and deer, including a fatal collision, in a five hour period.
Numerous collisions involving animals have been reported by North Bay OPP in a 5 hour period
North Bay Police say there have been five crashes involving moose and deer, including a fatal collision, in a five hour period.
Between 9 p.m. on Tuesday and 2 a.m. on Wednesday, North Bay OPP were called to the crashes.
On Tuesday night, police were called to a single vehicle crash on Highway 17 in Bonfield Township. A westbound vehicle had collided with two moose. As a result, Denis O'Neil, 36, of Ottawa was killed.
Police urge motorists to be cautious while driving as they say animals are very active this time of year, especially at dusk and dawn.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.