By this time next year there should be a new automated pothole patching machine being used on the streets of Greater Sudbury.

The city included the $400,000 purchase in its recently approved 2021 municipal budget.

Tony Cecutti, general manager of growth and infrastructure, explains that the equipment will do everything that a typical pothole patching crew would do.

"You're using one piece of equipment to store the asphalt, dispense it onto the road and to pack it into the hole," he said.

Just one person is needed to operate the technology on the machine. That means other workers can be deployed to other road activities.

"Any savings in labour — and we are expecting some savings in labour — will be redeployed to other road maintenance activities," Cecutti said, citing examples like catch basin repairs, guide-rail repairs and sign repairs.

"We anticipate that one piece of equipment is not going to replace all of the asphalt repairs we have to do as well, so we're still going to have crews available to do other asphalt repairs," he added.

"Certainly the community wouldn't be surprised to hear that there is still lots of work to do on our roadways, so we have lots of backlog of road maintenance activities, where we could use that additional time to get at those activities."

Cecutti says the automated pothole equipment will provide more efficiencies to the city.

"So in a given day, you're accomplishing more road repair with less resources."

Now that the purchase has been approved, the city will begin the request for proposal (RFP) procurement process for equipment companies.

The city will consider the cost of the equipment as well as the price tag to run it, including maintenance, energy and ease and complexity of use.

"We won't be basing our selection solely on the purchase price, but on the total cost of owning that piece of equipment," Cecutti said.

"We're certainly hoping that suppliers that distribute that equipment will express some interest and submit a proposal," he added.

Currently cities like Thunder Bay and Ottawa have similar machines for their pothole patching activities.

The machine should be ready for use during the 2022 pothole season in Greater Sudbury.