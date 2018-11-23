Getting an answer to a municipal problem will soon be easier for citizens in Greater Sudbury.

The city has approved a new four year customer service strategy for its 3-1-1 service, the number residents can call for municipal concerns or questions.

Eliza Bennett, the city's director of communications, says with the city being in 60 different lines of business, it's important to to able to provide the same level of service across the board.

"For citizens, this strategy means a consistent, positive customer service experience no matter what avenue they choose to access their municipal services," she said.

"It means that when they have an issue they can expect it to be resolved at that first point of contact, whenever possible and as often as possible."

Eliza Bennett is Greater Sudbury's director of communications and community engagement. (Erik White/CBC)

Renee Higgins, the manager of 3-1-1 and customer says, says some departments have provided them with information so operators can work with callers to try and resolve their questions at that first point of contact.

"So anyone who's provided us information in our knowledge base we can answer questions on their behalf," she said.

"So for example in 3-1-1 we take leisure program registrations but recreation is one of our next areas to be onboarded to the [Customer Relationship Management system]. They're not on it currently."

The city has already started to implement some of the operational changes for 3-1-1, such as operators using their first names when greeting callers and using GIS tools to provide information to callers.

Next year, there will be a focus on staff training, education and replacing technology.

Each year, the city says it receives close to 220,000 calls a year to 3-1-1.