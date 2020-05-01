Public Health Sudbury and Districts is reporting a second death related to COVID-19 in its service area.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, the health unit says the woman, in her 80s, tested positive on April 21 for COVID-19. That testing was done as part of the outbreak declared at St. Joseph's Villa in Sudbury.

No further details were released.

"On behalf of all of our staff, I want to extend our sincere condolences to the family. I also want to acknowledge the efforts of our staff who themselves are devastated by this news," said Jo-Anne Palkovits, president and CEO of St. Joseph's Health Centre.

"We continue to follow all necessary policies and procedures to provide safe care to our residents."

She added that "our community needs to continue to be kind and supportive to one another during these difficult times, while also ensuring we follow the advice of public health officials."

Sudbury medical officer of health, Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, extended condolences to family members and friends affected.

"We understand this news is difficult for all to hear, especially for those who have loved ones living in long-term care and retirement homes," Sutcliffe said.

"We have to continue to do all that we can to prevent the spread of disease to protect older members in our community. I encourage people to reach out, check-in, and be there for one another, while maintaining physical distance."

St. Joseph's Villa reports strict physical distancing guidelines have been in effect since mid-March at its facility, and residents continue to be isolated from one another in their own private rooms to prevent infection.

"They are also assessed for COVID-related symptoms three times a day," the release stated.

"Staff continue to wear the proper masks for the duration of their shift, and also wear eye protection, gloves, and gowns for direct care with all residents. Staff are also screened for symptoms at the beginning and end of each shift."