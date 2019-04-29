From Monday to Wednesday of this week, residents in the area will see increased military activity during a training exercise at 22 Wing.

The exercise is called Wing Dragon.

Part of the exercise will involve vehicle and passenger check points that could result in travel delays.

The Department of National Defense says in a release that alll visitors to 22 Wing are asked to carry valid photo identification and are warned they could end up participating in emergency scenarios, for example, providing first aid.

Residents could also come across military members wearing protective gear and carrying weapons on the base.

There could also be simulated explosions and gunfire.

Exercise Wing Dragon will focus on training for potential domestic threats within 22 Wing's area of operation.